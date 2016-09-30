CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Say What? Cop Who Killed Terence Crutcher Gives Worst Excuse Ever For The Shooting

You won't believe your ears.

Leave a comment

There have been a lot of outrageous excuses for police officers shooting and killing unarmed Black men in this country, but Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby‘s has to be the worst.

After killing 40-year-old Terence Crutcher last week, Shelby’s attorney Scott Wood revealed that the officer had a temporary loss of hearing during the confrontation with Crutcher that prevented her from hearing another officer say that he had his taser ready. Wood says that his client had experienced “auditory exclusion,” which sometimes occurs in stressful situations because the person experiencing it is so focused on the critical incident, The Grio reports.

Wood also claims that Shelby did not hear the sirens of the other police car, nor did she hear Officer Tyler Turnbough announce his presence and say that he had his taser ready, adding, “She doesn’t have any recollection of that at all.” He continued, “If you think someone has a gun, you don’t get your Taser out.”

However, attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons is not buying Shelby’s story. He stated, “The video clearly showed that Terence Crutcher did not have a weapon, that Terence was not belligerent, that Terence had his hands up, that Terence was not a threat. When we saw that video, we knew there was no reason for Terence to be shot down in the street.”

Shelby, who was charged with manslaughter, was bonded out of jail immediately after she turned herself in.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Say What? Cop Who Killed Terence Crutcher Gives Worst Excuse Ever For The Shooting was originally published on globalgrind.com

Betty Shelby , Black Lives Matter , police , Terence Crutcher , Tulsa

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close