Too Far? Wendy Williams Pokes Fun At Kenya Moore’s Broken Relationship With Her Mother

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014

Wendy Williams is never one to hold her tongue, especially during her popular “Hot Topics” segment. Wendy’s unfiltered honesty has gotten her in trouble with the show’s sponsors in the past, and it looks like the talk show host is being dragged once again for hitting below the belt on a touchy subject in reality star Kenya Moore‘s life.

'Unnecessary Trouble ' Video Debut Party

Wendy dished on the super trailer for Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9, where Kenya and Sheree Whitfield throw jabs at each other’s luxury homes. After years of stalled renovations, ‘Chateau Sheree’ is apparently up and running, while Kenya’s modern pad ‘Moore Manor’ (or as Sheree calls it, need more work manor) needed some extensive repairs. “My name is on the home,” Kenya is heard saying to Sheree. “Your mother’s name is on Chateau Thelma.”

Wendy addressed Kenya’s insult with a low blow of her own. “Kenya dear I love you but the reason why Sheree mom’s was able to be on the mortgage is because her mother actually loves her and she opens the door for her when she comes over to the house.

Kenya Moore fans quickly got wind of the comment and spilled some of Wendy’s own tea in their clapback. “Wendall u would think that almost losing your son to drugs u wouldn’t belittle a relationship a mother has w/her child,” one fan account tweeted.

Kenya Moore is commonly portrayed as the aggressor on the show, but has also been open about the tender subject of her mother’s abandonment. The former beauty queen recalls her mother, who was only 15 at the time, giving her over to her grandmother at 3 days old and never having a presence in her life. Sadly, Kenya says to this day her mother pretends she doesn’t exist and even ignores her at family gatherings.

Did Wendy go too far with this one? Sound off in the comments.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Too Far? Wendy Williams Pokes Fun At Kenya Moore’s Broken Relationship With Her Mother was originally published on globalgrind.com

