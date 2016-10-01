NeNe Leakes’s Son Brentt Robbed By Disgruntled Fan At Her Chicago Comedy Show

RHOA Star, Nene Leakes 17 year old spn, Brentt, was robbed for his wallet and laptop while assisting his mother on her nationwide “So Nasty, So Rude” comedy tour.

Brentt was working the merchandise table in Chicago and apparently a customer became very upset with something regarding their purchase and demanded a full refund, but,Brentt refused and the man instead grabbed his backpack, which contained Brentt’s wallet and laptop — and left the venue.

Their is surveillance footage of the robbery, but no arrests have been made yet.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Magic 95.9: