ForeverDuncan: Man Surprises Woman With Proposal & Gets Married Same Day [VIDEO]

Sherrell thought she was going to have a competitive date day, but her boyfriend Alfred ended up surprising her with an epic proposal at lunch this past weekend in Washington, D.C. By the time evening hit, she was walking into her surprise wedding!

Their story went viral as family and friends recapped the day with #ForeverDuncan on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. She didn’t see any of it coming.

Get your tissues ready and watch:

Alfred holds Sherrell’s phone hostage all day…

The two go out to lunch…

Alfred pops the question…

Sherrell walks into a surprise wedding; stops for a praise break…

Alfred and Sherrell tie the knot…

