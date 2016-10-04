CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Police Increase Security At Schools After Clown Threats

Leave a comment
23565912

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

Clowns are supposed to make you laugh and make you feel happy, but unfortunately with the release of the remake of Stephen King’s ‘IT’, people across the country are feeling total opposite.

Reports say Maryland police have increased their presence at certain schools after threats made by clowns on social media. Western High School and two other Baltimore City schools were mentioned in the threat; Mondawmin Mall was also mentioned. In case any of these threats were real, more police officers have been assigned. Maryland Transit Administration Police also assigned more patrol officers to the Mondawmin area.

Police believe none of the threats to be real but are taking cautionary steps just in case.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever
15 photos

Police Increase Security At Schools After Clown Threats was originally published on 92q.com

baltimore , clowns , It , kelson , killer clowns , police , school , threats , urbaninformer

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close