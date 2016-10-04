Police Increase Security At Schools After Clown Threats

Clowns are supposed to make you laugh and make you feel happy, but unfortunately with the release of the remake of Stephen King’s ‘IT’, people across the country are feeling total opposite.

Reports say Maryland police have increased their presence at certain schools after threats made by clowns on social media. Western High School and two other Baltimore City schools were mentioned in the threat; Mondawmin Mall was also mentioned. In case any of these threats were real, more police officers have been assigned. Maryland Transit Administration Police also assigned more patrol officers to the Mondawmin area.

Police believe none of the threats to be real but are taking cautionary steps just in case.

