Prayers Up: Boxer Adrien Broner Has Been Posting Alarming Messages On Social Media

Professional boxer Adrien Broner appears to be in a very dark place today, after posting a series of messages on social media indicating that he planned to commit suicide.

Earlier today, Broner posted an alarming message on Instagram: “3PM I’m doing it I’m sorry to my family and friends but I don’t want to be here no more this s**t too much.” Hours later, he shared a photo of a handgun on Instagram with the caption, “I’m going home I love y’all.’”

A third post seemed to count down the minutes until he inflicted harm upon himself:

Thankfully, it appears that Broner got some help — or an intervention — and is safe from harm. His fiancée Arie Nicole posted a message to Snapchat confirming that he’s OK:

According to TMZ, Broner’s friends contacted the police right in time. Hopefully Broner gets the help and support he needs to prevent another scary incident like this. Our thoughts are with him.

