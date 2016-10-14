CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Adrienne Bailon Defends Her Relationship History

EURWeb

Leave a comment

adriennebailontherealyoutube

The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon slammed rumors that she was promiscuous on the latest episode of The Real.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Israel Hougton caught flack for seemingly ending one engagement with ex Lenny S. and jumping into a new one with the gospel singer.

“Where do you people get this stuff from? I’m 36-years-old. I’ve had four boyfriends my entire life…I’m a relationship type of girl.” she says.

IsraelHoughtonIG

Watch Adrienne defend her dating history and shed a little light on her past.

Fair or foul?

SEE ALSO: ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead at 52

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

23 Stars We'd Love To See On 'DWTS'

22 photos Launch gallery

23 Stars We'd Love To See On 'DWTS'

Continue reading 23 Stars We’d Love To See On ‘DWTS’

23 Stars We'd Love To See On 'DWTS'

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: The Real screenshot)

Adrienne Bailon Defends Her Relationship History was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

adrienne bailon , entertainment

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close