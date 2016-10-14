The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon slammed rumors that she was promiscuous on the latest episode of The Real.
The soon-to-be Mrs. Israel Hougton caught flack for seemingly ending one engagement with ex Lenny S. and jumping into a new one with the gospel singer.
“Where do you people get this stuff from? I’m 36-years-old. I’ve had four boyfriends my entire life…I’m a relationship type of girl.” she says.
Watch Adrienne defend her dating history and shed a little light on her past.
Fair or foul?
(Photo Source: The Real screenshot)
Adrienne Bailon Defends Her Relationship History was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com