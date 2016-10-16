Toni Braxton Hospitalized Again With Lupus Complications, Continues With Tour Next Day

On Saturday, Grammy-award winning singer Toni Braxton took to Twitter to announce that she was hospitalized for complications of lupus. The 49-year-old was forced to cancel the Cleveland stop of her “The Hits Tour” that night.

“Toni Braxton was hospitalized this afternoon in Cleveland due to complications with her lupus. Unfortunately her show tonight in Cleveland will need to be postponed,” the statement read.

“Lupus needs to be constantly monitored and this minor setback should not affect the rest of her tour,” the statement continued. “Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored at the rescheduled date that will be announced shortly.”

Thankfully, her stay was short and sweet. On Sunday, she wrote on Twitter that she and her crew were on their way to the Windy City to perform.

According to ABC News, in 2011, Braxton announced publicly that she has been living with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the sufferer’s internal organs, joints and skin.

