CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Here’s Why Howard Stern Won’t Replay Offensive Donald Trump Interviews

The radio host explains his loyalty.

Leave a comment

'Sex And The City 2' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

It seems like everyone has dirt on Donald Trump and isn’t hesitant about sharing it with the world – but Howard Stern isn’t one of those people.

After footage of Trump making inappropriate comments about women hit the net, his infamous interviews on Howard Stern’s show have been getting a bunch of new attention. But the radio host says he won’t be replaying any of his old conversations with the Republican presidential candidate on the air out of respect for his frequent guest.

During a segment on his SiriusXM radio show, Stern said, “These conversations that I had with Donald Trump weren’t done in private like the Billy Bush tapes, this was on the radio. Why don’t I play all the tapes? I have to tell you why: I feel Donald Trump did the show in an effort to be entertaining and have fun with us and I feel like it would be a betrayal to any of our guests if I sat there and played them now where people are attacking him.”

He continued, “I wasn’t imagining that I would be in the middle of this election and literally so prominently mentioned. Quite frankly, as someone just said, I’m surprised they didn’t find these earlier. There’s nothing to find. As the guy said, they were right there in the open.”

Stern, who is a proud supporter of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, said it would be easy for him to play all of the Trump tapes in their entirety, but he won’t because they weren’t intended to “f–k someone over. We were having a good time.”

As you may recall, Howard Stern’s show is where Donald Trump made insensitive comments about Lindsay Lohan and agreed with Stern that his daughter Ivanka Is a “hot piece of ass.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: People | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

 

Here’s Why Howard Stern Won’t Replay Offensive Donald Trump Interviews was originally published on globalgrind.com

Donald Trump , election , Howard Stern , Sexist , women

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close