Here’s Why Howard Stern Won’t Replay Offensive Donald Trump Interviews

It seems like everyone has dirt on Donald Trump and isn’t hesitant about sharing it with the world – but Howard Stern isn’t one of those people.

After footage of Trump making inappropriate comments about women hit the net, his infamous interviews on Howard Stern’s show have been getting a bunch of new attention. But the radio host says he won’t be replaying any of his old conversations with the Republican presidential candidate on the air out of respect for his frequent guest.

During a segment on his SiriusXM radio show, Stern said, “These conversations that I had with Donald Trump weren’t done in private like the Billy Bush tapes, this was on the radio. Why don’t I play all the tapes? I have to tell you why: I feel Donald Trump did the show in an effort to be entertaining and have fun with us and I feel like it would be a betrayal to any of our guests if I sat there and played them now where people are attacking him.”

He continued, “I wasn’t imagining that I would be in the middle of this election and literally so prominently mentioned. Quite frankly, as someone just said, I’m surprised they didn’t find these earlier. There’s nothing to find. As the guy said, they were right there in the open.”

Stern, who is a proud supporter of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, said it would be easy for him to play all of the Trump tapes in their entirety, but he won’t because they weren’t intended to “f–k someone over. We were having a good time.”

As you may recall, Howard Stern’s show is where Donald Trump made insensitive comments about Lindsay Lohan and agreed with Stern that his daughter Ivanka Is a “hot piece of ass.”

