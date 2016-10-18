Girl, Please: Melania Trump Blames Billy Bush For Donald Trump’s P***y Comments

Just when you thought Donald Trump‘s campaign couldn’t get any more bizarre, his wife Melania Trump added fuel to the fire.

The former model appeared in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday and opened up about her husband’s controversial comments towards women for the first time. The Republican candidate’s wife had one message for her haters: “Don’t feel sorry for me. I can handle everything.” She went on to say that the tapes and allegations about her husband have all been orchestrated by the ‘left-wing media’ and the Clinton campaign.

Melania told Anderson, “I believe my husband. I believe my husband. This was all organized from the opposition. And with the details did they ever check the background of these women? They don’t have any facts.” She added she had never heard the Donald use that sort of language before the videos, saying, “No. No, that’s why I was surprised, because I said like I don’t know that person that would talk that way, and that he would say that kind of stuff in private. I heard many different stuff — boys talk. The boys, the way they talk when they grow up and they want to sometimes show each other, ‘Oh, this and that’ and talking about the girls. But yes, I was surprised, of course.”

She also said she feels Billy Bush egged her husband on in the 2005 tape, in which Donald made lewd comments about his sexually aggressive behavior toward women. Melania told Anderson, “I said to my husband that, you know, the language was inappropriate. It’s not acceptable. And I was surprised, because that is not the man that I know. And as you can see from the tape, the cameras were not on, it was only a mic. And I wonder if they even knew that the mic was on.”

As for the women – like journalist Natasha Stoynoff – coming out and accusing Donald Trump of being sexually inappropriate, Melania denied it, saying, “Even the story that came out in People magazine, the writer she said my husband took her to the room and start kissing her. She wrote in the same story about me, that she saw me on 5th Avenue, and I said to her, ‘Natasha, how come we don’t see you anymore?’ I was never friends with her, I would not recognize her.”

Melania Trump ended the interview saying that she agrees with Michelle Obama ‘s assertion that kissing or groping a woman without consent is sexual assault. She also stated that she believes her husband is “real” and “raw” and “I accept his apology. I hope the American people will accept it as well. And it was many, many years ago. He’s not the man that I know.”

Check out clips from the interview above.

