Kordell Stewart Opens Up About Porsha Divorce & Squashes Gay Rumors On Steve Harvey

Kordell Sterwart talks new book and squashes gay rumors.

Kordell Stewart on Steve Harvey

Kordell Stewart is opening up about his divorce from Porsha Williams in an interview with Steve Harvey while promoting his book ‘Truth: The Kordell Stewart Story.’ The former NFL quarterback also revealed he doesn’t regret appearing on RHOA and put to rest rumors about his sexual orientation.

“You know, I loved my ex-wife,” Kordell told Steve. He added, “that’s old and that’s over with, Steve. You know, I have a 13-year-old kid to raise.”

When asked if he regrets participating in a reality show, Kordell responded,

“No, I really don’t Steve, because you know what I’ve seen of my ex as of lately, conducting herself, just imagine if we was together for five more years with two children. That wouldn’t have been good.”

Kordell also explained that he helped Porsha’s career despite naysayers, who said he left Porsha for dead. Momma Dee voice.

“She came in with a tough situation and then she came out with the ‘Atlanta Housewives’ show, with making five to six figures, something more than she’s ever had. So when people say ‘I ran her off’ – ‘she left with nothing’ – she left with a lot.”

Watch Kordell’s full interview when it airs Wednesday, October 19.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

