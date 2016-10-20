Toya Wright Dishes On Former Friendship With Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton’s shocking firing from the daytime talk show The Real continues to have a severe ripple effect and one of the latest people involved is Lil Wayne’s ex, Toya Wright. Tamar and Toya were friends for quite awhile, but after Toya made an appearance on The Real after Tamar had exited the show, the two had a serious falling out. Toya stopped by Power 105’s The Breakfast Club morning show and shared her side of what happened between the two former besties.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with The Breakfast Club Toya Wright talked about a number of topics, including Lil Wayne, ex-husband Memphitz, the murders of her brothers and finally her falling out with Tamar Braxton. She shared some interesting insight into their actual “friendship” that may surprise many who thought they were really close.

According to Toya, she became friends with Tamar through her friendship with Tameka “Tiny” Harris and says that although they were never super close, she did indeed consider her a friend. Things get a little more complicated when she details what exactly happened between them. Wright states that while Braxton was still a co-host on The Real she continued to block her from appearing on the show, which she says she didn’t understand. So when the show reached out to her after Braxton’s departure, she jumped at the chance. This upset Braxton, who promptly unfollowed Wright on social media following her appearance on the show.

There are a few things that are a little confusing about Toya side of the story, specifically the part about blocking her from appearing on the show. During Tamar’s time on the show she had a number of her friends and family members not only appear on the show to promote whatever they had going on, but also fill in for her when she was in the hospital.

Nevertheless things between them may not be as close as they once were, but that didn’t stop Tamar from going to the funeral for Toya’s murdered brothers. Toya said that she didn’t expect Tamar to come, but it was a very nice gesture on her part.

You can watch the FULL interview with Toya Wright BELOW:

Toya Wright Dishes On Former Friendship With Tamar Braxton was originally published on hellobeautiful.com