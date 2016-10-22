Scottie Pippen Files For Divorce

Scottie Pippen, best known for his time with the Chicago Bulls where he won six NBA titles in the 90s along basketball legend Michael Jordan, has filed for divorce from his wife Larsa after 19 years of marriage.

According to Florida court records, the retired NBA player and hall of famer, 51, filed for divorce from the “Real Housewives of Miami” alum on Tuesday, Oct. 18. While Larsa was notified on Thursday, Oct 20.

“This is a very difficult time for Mr. Pippen. He is hopeful that the divorce will be swift and amicable,” Scottie’s attorney Roberta G. Stanley told People. “We are respecting his request to protect his privacy and the privacy of his children during the dissolution of marriage proceedings.”

Meanwhile, a reps tells E! News, “After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage. Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect. She would like to thank everyone for their understanding and kindly ask for privacy from the media during this difficult time of transition for her family.”

Although there aren’t many details revealing why the seven-time NBA all-star decided to call it quits on his marriage of nearly two decades, TMZ reports that police were called to the NBA star’s home twice in the past three weeks for domestic disturbances. Though no one was arrested in either situation.

The couple, who wed in 1997, have three sons: Scottie Jr., Justin and Preston, and one daughter, Sophia.

SOURCE: Rollingout.com