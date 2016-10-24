CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Here’s Where Rob & Chyna’s Baby Girl Will Live When She Arrives

It's not what you think.

Leave a comment

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

Get excited: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s little girl will arrive in less than one month.

Rob & Chyna have been making all the necessary accommodations ahead of their mini-me’s arrival and according to the latest, that includes changing their living arrangements. The reality stars will be more or less based at Chyna’s home once the baby arrives, TMZ reports:

Our sources say Chyna’s house is going to be home base when the baby girl is born next month, but Rob’s not dodging diaper duty. We’re told he and Chyna are getting along well right now, and he’s been staying at her house for a few weeks.

The plan is to share parental duties at Chyna’s nest, but Rob isn’t selling his Calabasas home just yet. Fact is … their relationship is volatile and when things go south, Rob retreats to his place, we’re told.

On the pilot season of their reality show, Rob & Chyna, Rob nixed ideas of selling his home after the pregnant entrepreneur continuously kicked him out of her place. TMZ reports:

But for now the plan is to be one happy family under one roof, and ultimately find a new house. Rob had been looking, but didn’t find anything. We’re told they’ll start looking together after the baby’s born and things settle down.

Is it just us, or is everyone else stoked to meet their little one too? Check out some photos of their happy family below.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Here’s Where Rob & Chyna’s Baby Girl Will Live When She Arrives was originally published on globalgrind.com

baby , Blac Chyna , calabasas , California , home , pregnant , rob kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close