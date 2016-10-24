Get excited: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s little girl will arrive in less than one month.

Rob & Chyna have been making all the necessary accommodations ahead of their mini-me’s arrival and according to the latest, that includes changing their living arrangements. The reality stars will be more or less based at Chyna’s home once the baby arrives, TMZ reports:

Our sources say Chyna’s house is going to be home base when the baby girl is born next month, but Rob’s not dodging diaper duty. We’re told he and Chyna are getting along well right now, and he’s been staying at her house for a few weeks.

The plan is to share parental duties at Chyna’s nest, but Rob isn’t selling his Calabasas home just yet. Fact is … their relationship is volatile and when things go south, Rob retreats to his place, we’re told.

On the pilot season of their reality show, Rob & Chyna, Rob nixed ideas of selling his home after the pregnant entrepreneur continuously kicked him out of her place. TMZ reports:

But for now the plan is to be one happy family under one roof, and ultimately find a new house. Rob had been looking, but didn’t find anything. We’re told they’ll start looking together after the baby’s born and things settle down.

Is it just us, or is everyone else stoked to meet their little one too? Check out some photos of their happy family below.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Here’s Where Rob & Chyna’s Baby Girl Will Live When She Arrives was originally published on globalgrind.com