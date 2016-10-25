How Bout A Big Ol’ Bowl Of Girl Scout Cookie CEREAL?!

Girl Scout Cookie CEREAL is headed to a grocery store near you! General Mills is reportedly coming out with the cereal in two flavors — Thin Mints and Caramel Crunch. Reportedly, they’ll be Limited Edition. The Girl Scout cereals are expected to hit shelves in January. I love Thin Mints, but as a cereal….. I don’t know. But I’m open to trying it.
source: 24/7 newssource
