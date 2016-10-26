CLOSE
Missing Beyoncé Backup Dancer Found In Treatment Center

Plus, POTUS shades Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel and Justice Department replaces NYC team investigating Eric Garner’s death.

Missing Beyonce Dancer Found In Treatment Center

New Jersey police found the 32-year-old Beyoncé backup dancer who vanished near the Port Authority Bus Terminal over the weekend.

According to NBC 4Shirlene Quigley has been found safe in a treatment center days after leaving a cryptic message on Instagram. Earlier this week, Rihanna and Missy Elliot, who Quigley also danced for, both wrote please on social media to find the dancer.

Rihanna wrote,”My heart aches thinking of how heavy this is on all who love her!”

Quigley who lives alone in North Bergen and teaches dance at Peridance Capezio Center and Broadway Dance Center in Manhattan, was last seen getting on a bus at Port Authority around 1 a.m. Sunday, her father said.

Thankfully she is OK.

#Shade: POTUS Reads Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel 

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-KIMMEL

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

On Monday night, President Obama stopped by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live and took part in the talk show’s host infamous segment “Mean Tweets,” where celebrities read aloud horrible Tweets about themselves. And of course. POTUS being a good sport, nailed it. 

According to NPR, he read the following:

@nathan: “Barack Obama is the Nickelback of presidents.”

@woodstockdave: “Obama couldn’t negotiate getting a Whopper without pickles.”

@duckpunks: “I bet Obama likes mustard on his hotdogs because he’s gross.”

@momof4munchkins: “Just found out my daughter shares a birthday with Obama PUKE.”

@Maaaaartz: “Barack Obama dances like how his jeans look.”

@heather____98: “My mom bought new conditioner and it sucks it isn’t even conditioning my hair I blame Obama.”

@DJ_lcpl: “Barack Obama…bro, do you even lift!?”

(To which Obama responded, “Well, I lifted the ban on Cuban cigars, that’s worth something.”)

Bloop!

And later he delivered the final blow:

@realDonaldTrump: “President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!”

To which Obama responded “Hey, @realDonaldTrump, at least I will go down as a president”

Then he dropped his smartphone.

Once again, we will miss this President and his humor when he leaves the White House.

Justice Department Replaces NYC Team Investigating Eric Garner’s Death 

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

The Department of Justice has replaced the New York team of agents and lawyers looking into the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

According to the New York Post, a law enforcement source told the newspaper, “It’s going to happen sooner than later,” the source said. “Washington wants to indict [Pantaleo],” who was accused of putting Garner in a fatal chokehold banned by the police department.

In recent weeks, FBI agents have been investigating the case and have been recently replaced with agents from outside the city. In addition, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have also been dropped from the case, leaving it unclear as to whether civil rights prosecutors from D.C. would work alone in presenting evidence to a Brooklyn grand jury or in trying the case if charges are brought, The Root noted.

Garner was killed in the summer of 2014 when police used an illegal choke hold to detain him when they caught him selling loose cigarettes.

