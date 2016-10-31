Charlize Theron and her kids are totally into Halloween.
The Huntsman: Winter’s War actress was spotted out and about with her 4-year-old son Jackson and daughter August, who were both rocking pink tutus for the holiday. While some are a little shocked at Jackson’s costume choice, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the young boy in pink.
In addition to the pink tutu, pink ballet slippers, and pink purse, he’s also got a long, blond braid attached to his head. If he was going for Blond Ballerina, we think he nailed it. See a photo above.
Charlize Theron’s Son Dressed As A Blonde Ballerina For Halloween was originally published on globalgrind.com