‘White Women Shouldn’t Date Black Men’ Fliers Posted On Dallas Campus

Racial tensions are spilling onto college campuses nationwide. Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, is one of the most recent campuses to be struck by racial tension. to be affected by racism. There were fliers found on campus urging White women to refrain from dating Black men, according to the Huffington Post.

The leaflets, Why White Women Shouldn’t Date Black Men, were found at a dorm on Sunday. The flier, which featured images of blonde White women and African-American men, listed several reasons why White women shouldn’t enter interracial relationships. Amongst those reasons were that Black men are “more likely to be abusive,” they are “more likely to give you STD’s” and insisted that procreating with a Black man would affect the intelligence of your child. The flier also featured domestic abuse stories that involved African-American men and White women.

An “alt-right” logo is included on the flier. The term was derived from the right-wing views of White nationalists. Southern Methodist University is currently investigating the incident. The institution issued a statement condemning the occurrence. “Two offensive fliers were found Sunday night in two stairwells in a residence hall and were reported to University officials, who are investigating this incident,” said University officials. “SMU condemns the racist and hateful message in these fliers. These messages have no place at SMU and are in opposition to SMU’s values and commitment to an environment free from discrimination.”

The incident left many people on edge, but several SMU students have used it as a way to spark conversations surrounding diversity on campus. Other schools that have dealt with racist propaganda recently include the University of Michigan and the University of Oklahoma. Following President-elect Donald Trump’s win, there have been several reports of racial harassment on college campuses; including Baylor University where a Black student was shoved by a White man on her way to class.

