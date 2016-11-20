Nick Gordon Won’t Be Paying That $36 Million Anytime Soon

Nick Gordon is broke. Which means Bobby Brown won’t be seeing much of that civil suit money going to his daughter’s estate, anytime soon.

The father of the late Bobbi Kristina won his case against the 26-year-old who was in the home of his daughter at the time she went into a coma. Since her death Brown and the Houston family have been on a legal manhunt to prosecute the young man, who was once an adopted son, for being involved in Bobbi’s death.

As reported by CNN, Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford entered a judgment against Gordon Thursday as a result of a wrongful death suit filed by her family. In September, Gordon was found legally responsible for Brown’s death after she was found submerged last year in the bathtub of an Atlanta home the couple shared. As a result, he was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi’s estate.

Bobbi died in July 2015 after six months of being on life support from cardiac arrest induced by immersion (in a bathtub) and undetermined intoxication. Her mother, the late music icon Whitney Houston, died in Feb 2012 after drowning (in a bathtub) due to drug intoxication.

But it looks like Gordon not showing up to court and being generally lackadaisical about the whole thing is for good reason: He has nothing.

As reported by TMZ, all the money Bobbi’s former lover got for interviews earlier this year was used to pay his criminal attorneys. He’s still under criminal investigation for Bobbi Kristina’s death. Nick’s not even working right now. One source close to his legal team reacted to the judgment, saying, “You can order a gajillian dollars but what will you collect?” Adding, “One day they may collect part of it. If he wins the lottery.”

Thing is, we have a feeling that Bobbi’s family is perfectly aware that Gordon has no career or money. And in their way of punishing him, he’ll be sentenced to a lifetime of paying off debt. So criminal case or not, more than likely their semi-satisfied.

But again, this case is not over.

