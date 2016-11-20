CLOSE
Jagged Edge Member Accused Of Trying To Stab Son After Year Of Assault Cases

'Straight Outta Compton' Atlanta Premiere

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Jagged Edge member, Kyle Norman has once again gotten himself in trouble.

According to a Georgia police report obtained by Bossip, the singer was arrested for attempting to stab his son in an at-home altercation. If some of you remember, this is the man who was arrested in Jan 2015 for beating and shoving an engagement ring down his fiancee’s throat— that resulted in the loss of their foster daughter. He is currently serving 15 months on probation for that assault.

The couple went on Steve Harvey Show earlier this year to work through their marital issues, where he claimed this was the first time this happened. Then in February of this year he was arrested and charged once again with battery and family violence. But in April he made a deal where he pled guilty to disorderly conduct.

But as shown more recently, Kyle’s issues haven’t gone away.

As reported by Vibe from the police report: The singer’s wife, Merrika, was asleep at around 5 a.m., when she heard Norman fighting the son in another room and called the police. A cousin eventually restrained Norman but that attack reportedly continued as he “followed his son downstairs to the living room,” and “punched a wall” as he approached.

The police report also states that blood stains were found throughout the disheveled house, and that Norman was attempting to “clean up the area where the altercation took place,” as an officer tried to interview him. Norman purportedly told the cop, “Nobody[’s] going to talk to you, you need to get out of my house.”

The officer reported smelling a “strong odor” of alcohol on Norman’s breath. When questioned about the blood stains on his shirt, Norman told the cop that it was related to an earlier “motorcycle incident.” Additionally, Norman refused to allow his wife to speak with the officer, and locked the door.

“Ms Norman informed me that she does not feel safe with him and he has put his hands on her before,” states the police report.

The report goes on to reveal that Norman was “detained,” yet despite his arrest for domestic violence, battery, property damage and obstruction cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, a lawyer for the 40-year-old crooner says the story isn’t accurate. “At this point, there’s no formal charges, no disposition,” the lawyer told the site. “As far as we’re concerned, Mr. Norman is innocent of any wrongdoing.” The initial incident trigged a probation violation, leading to Norman being arrested on Nov. 2 and released two days later.

Roman’s attorney, Durante Partridge told BOSSIP that there were misrepresentations in the police report, stressed that he hadn’t yet been formally charged and maintained that Norman was innocent of terrorizing his family.

We’ll be following this case to see what happens to Kyle and his family.

(Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224 if you are afraid your internet usage might be monitored.)

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

