The Horrific Things We Learned From The First Page Of Trump’s Homeland Security Plan

Smart move, Kris Kobach.

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Town Hall In Iowa

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

It hasn’t even been a month since Donald Trump‘s shocking presidential victory and the man he may put in control of the nation’s immigration and domestic anti-terror policies is already making mistakes.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach met with Trump on Sunday and gave the world an unintentional glimpse at the written plan for the Department of Homeland Security. A photo of Kobach going into the meeting outside of Trump International Golf Club in New Jersey shows the potential immigration policy transition team leader clutching a binder along with a stack of papers – and one page is blatantly readable.

The first point on the written plan clearly reads, “Bar the Entry of Potential Terrorists,” which calls for an update and reintroduction of the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System that was implemented in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks, but largely suspended in 2011.

Kobach also pledges in his proposal to “add extreme vetting questions for high-risk aliens — question them regarding Sharia Law, jihad, equality of men and women, the United States Constitution,” as well as plans to reduce the number of Syrian refugees accepted into the U.S. to zero.

The LA Times continues:

Less legible on Kobach’s document, but still visible, are mentions of its definition of “criminal alien” (“any alien arrested for any crime, and any gang member”); the phrase “386 miles of existing actual wall”; the Patriot Act; and “Draft Amendment to National Voter ….” It’s possible this line refers to the National Voter Registration Act.

Next time, use a folder, bro.

