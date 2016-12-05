CLOSE
NBA Star Matt Barnes Wanted For Questioning In NYC After Allegedly Choking Woman

The NBA star is accused of placing his hands around a 26-year-old woman's neck after a heated argument.

The NYPD seeks to question Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes after witnesses claim the NBA star allegedly choked a woman inside Avenue Nightclub on Monday morning, the New York Daily News reports.

Barnes and his teammates visited the club after Sunday night’s game against the New York Knicks. A call was placed to authorities around 12 a.m.

According to the Daily News, the 26-year-old woman and Barnes were seated at a table, but things physically escalated after a verbal argument. The outlet reports Barnes allegedly placed his hands around the woman’s neck in the heat of the moment. NYPD authorities are still investigating what led to the altercation.

Witnesses also claim Barnes threw punches at a man and woman who tried to intervene. Footage obtained by TMZ appears to show Barnes, according to an unnamed source who spoke on anonymity because of ties to the ongoing investigation, according to USA Today.

In 2015, Barnes was involved in a physical altercation with his former teammate and New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher over Fisher’s courtship of Gloria Govan, Barnes’ estranged wife and mother to his twin sons.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsUSA Today | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

