CNN’s Angela Rye Posts Disturbing Video Being ‘Humiliated’ By TSA Agent During Body Search

CNN’s fierce political talking head Angela Rye recently posted a video to Twitter with the hashtag #TSAVaginaMonologues that shows her being aggressively patted down by a TSA agent.

According to Mediaite, the female agent appears to attempt to lift Rye’s skirt to which Rye, who’s on the brink of tears, assets that her genitals were touched twice during the search.

I asked the police officer to film this so I can send to @TSA. I'm hoping my humiliation will fix the system. #TSAVaginaMonologues pic.twitter.com/lypkkcpZCW — Angela Rye! (@angela_rye) December 16, 2016

Rye later clarified what happened in a series of Tweets. She states that she had already went through the TSA’s full body scanner before a flight to New York City with no problem, yet she was still selected for an additional random screening that consisted of a patdown, Fusion noted. When she refused, Rye claims that TSA officials called over a police officer, who Rye asked to film her being checked.

1. Metal detector and AIT (same thing). The AIT is what flagged my vag. I repeatedly refused a vaginal pat down. So they called police. https://t.co/fFtjbXW9H4 — Angela Rye! (@angela_rye) December 16, 2016

I demanded a pat down in public. I didn't want my vagina patted down in a back room anymore than in public. https://t.co/Cf52U8fuqn — Angela Rye! (@angela_rye) December 16, 2016

I asked them to do this in public. I wouldn't have felt safer or less violated in "private". https://t.co/vCB0naXCUi — Angela Rye! (@angela_rye) December 16, 2016

And for those who ridiculed Rye for making a “big deal out of nothing,” she had words for them:

I got my vagina patted AND A HAND right between my vagina. The problem is you have ZERO idea about what's appropriate, jackass. https://t.co/aUZ3iPQswh — Angela Rye! (@angela_rye) December 16, 2016

Afterwards, Rye posted a second video stressing that her interaction with TSA was problematic and triggering.

“I’ve never been a victim of unwanted touching until today. I cannot imagine what someone who’s been raped, someone who’s been molested, someone who’s been touched in a way that they don’t want to be touched—I cannot imagine how they would feel in this process. I literally started crying while it was happening,” Rye explained.

“It’s not right,” she added.

Rye also said that she sent TSA officials a copy of the video and has filed a complaint. Meanwhile, the TSA told Fusion in a statement that they take accusations like Rye’s very seriously.

“The Transportation Security Administration takes reports of alleged impropriety very seriously. TSA is currently looking into the specific details as to what occurred during the screening process to ensure our security protocols were followed. We regret any distress the security screening process may have caused the passenger. We have reached out to the passenger and will work with her directly to address her concerns, ” they wrote.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED NEWS:

First Lady Michelle Obama On Donald Trump: ‘This Is What It Feels Like To Have No Hope’

Want To Be A TV Writer? It’s Handled Thanks To Shonda Rhimes

After Calling Black Cheerleader The N-Word, White High-Schooler Apologizes

CNN’s Angela Rye Posts Disturbing Video Being ‘Humiliated’ By TSA Agent During Body Search was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted December 17, 2016

Also On Magic 95.9: