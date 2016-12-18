CLOSE
CNN’s Angela Rye Posts Disturbing Video Being ‘Humiliated’ By TSA Agent During Body Search

CNN’s fierce political talking head said that the incident was “traumatic,” and that “the TSA grabs p__s like Donald Trump.”

What Will It Take To End Unequal Treatment Of Blacks By The Police

CNN’s fierce political talking head Angela Rye recently posted a video to Twitter with the hashtag #TSAVaginaMonologues that shows her being aggressively patted down by a TSA agent.

According to Mediaitethe female agent appears to attempt to lift Rye’s skirt to which Rye, who’s on the brink of tears, assets that her genitals were touched twice during the search.

Rye later clarified what happened in a series of Tweets. She states that she had already went through the TSA’s full body scanner before a flight to New York City with no problem, yet she was still selected for an additional random screening that consisted of a patdown, Fusion noted. When she refused, Rye claims that TSA officials called over a police officer, who Rye asked to film her being checked.

And for those who ridiculed Rye for making a “big deal out of nothing,” she had words for them:

Afterwards, Rye posted a second video stressing that her interaction with TSA was problematic and triggering.

“Ive never been a victim of unwanted touching until today. I cannot imagine what someone who’s been raped, someone who’s been molested, someone who’s been touched in a way that they don’t want to be touched—I cannot imagine how they would feel in this process. I literally started crying while it was happening,” Rye explained.

It’s not right,” she added.

Rye also said that she sent TSA officials a copy of the video and has filed a complaint. Meanwhile, the TSA told Fusion in a statement that they take accusations like Rye’s very seriously.

The Transportation Security Administration takes reports of alleged impropriety very seriously. TSA is currently looking into the specific details as to what occurred during the screening process to ensure our security protocols were followed. We regret any distress the security screening process may have caused the passenger. We have reached out to the passenger and will work with her directly to address her concerns, ” they wrote.

