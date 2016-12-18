DC Marching Bands Will Not Perform At Trump Inauguration

For the past five presidential inaugurations, it’s been a tradition for D.C. marching bands to perform during the ceremony. In January, President-elect Donald Trump may have to do without a local band because not one has applied to be a part of his inaugural parade, reports CBS D.C.

A spokeswoman for D.C. public schools said no local band applied to perform at the inauguration slated to take place on January 20. Some schools cite budget restrictions and others said that they didn’t have enough band members. Many remained silent about why they decided to sit this inauguration out.

Howard University’s marching band performed at President Obama’s first inaugural parade. The university has decided to opt out this year.

“I think everybody knows why and no one wants to say and lose their job,” Howard’s band director John Newson told CBS D.C.

Bands in the D.C.-area aren’t the only ones that have decided to skip the inaugural parade. According to NBC Washington, bands in neighboring counties,including Prince George’s County and Arlington County have chosen not to apply. Trump’s inaugural committee can select other musicians to perform at the ceremony.

SOURCE: CBS D.C., NBC Washington

