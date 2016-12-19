CLOSE
Princeton Suspends Men’s Swim And Diving Team After ‘Racist’ Comments

Ivy League school pulls team for rest of the season after complaint about "vulgar and offensive" materials made last week.

The men’s swimming and diving team at Princeton University is in hot water, reports NBC News.

Officials suspended the student-athletes Thursday after the discovery of “crude” comments on an electronic listserv. The move came after a complaint surfaced earlier in the week, writes the news outlet:

The Ivy League school found “several materials” that were deemed “vulgar and offensive, as well as misogynistic and racist in nature.”

“The behavior that we have learned about is simply unacceptable. It is antithetical to the values of our athletic program and of the University, and will not be tolerated,” the school’s director of athletics, Mollie Marcoux Samaan, said in a statement.

Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber added that he supports the suspension of a team that has “failed to respect the values of this University and the dignity of other students.”

University Spokesperson John Cramer said “he cannot divulge any information regarding the nature of those emails due to privacy concerns for those involved and respect for ‘members of the women’s swimming and diving team,’” according to the Daily Princetonian.

After meeting with the men’s team, Samaan and coaches addressed members of the women’s swim team about the messages.

The men’s team may face additional actions, including tasks aimed at “education and positive culture building for the team.” Athletes will receive training next month about using social media, Samaan added.

Princeton Suspends Men’s Swim And Diving Team After ‘Racist’ Comments was originally published on newsone.com

campus racism , college racism , college sports , Princeton University

