The men’s swimming and diving team at Princeton University is in hot water, reports NBC News.

Officials suspended the student-athletes Thursday after the discovery of “crude” comments on an electronic listserv. The move came after a complaint surfaced earlier in the week, writes the news outlet:

The Ivy League school found “several materials” that were deemed “vulgar and offensive, as well as misogynistic and racist in nature.”

“The behavior that we have learned about is simply unacceptable. It is antithetical to the values of our athletic program and of the University, and will not be tolerated,” the school’s director of athletics, Mollie Marcoux Samaan, said in a statement.

Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber added that he supports the suspension of a team that has “failed to respect the values of this University and the dignity of other students.”

University Spokesperson John Cramer said “he cannot divulge any information regarding the nature of those emails due to privacy concerns for those involved and respect for ‘members of the women’s swimming and diving team,’” according to the Daily Princetonian.

After meeting with the men’s team, Samaan and coaches addressed members of the women’s swim team about the messages.

The men’s team may face additional actions, including tasks aimed at “education and positive culture building for the team.” Athletes will receive training next month about using social media, Samaan added.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Princeton Suspends Men’s Swim And Diving Team After ‘Racist’ Comments was originally published on newsone.com