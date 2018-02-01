B’More Proud History Maker: Carlynn Pratt

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Carlynn Pratt, founder of The Makeup Truck Studio – a unique bus with three makeup studio vanities.

Spread Love. Follow @Carlynn_MUA

Carlynn, who funded the studio by herself, kicked off 2018 by providing services to her already large clientele and expanding to women’s shelters and women’s ministries in an effort to empower and motivate other young women. She has worked with celebrities like Jess Hilarious and even 92Q’s own Persia Nicole.

Here’s what her peers say:

[Carlynn] started her own business from the ground up at 26-years-old. Business minded with a heart and a passion for creativity and independence. This woman just started this business two months ago and this could help her kick off her introduction – black women bringing entrepreneurship to the DMV area. [She’s] a perfect role model for young girls that grew up with different challenges … She has a big heart and even bigger talent.

Radio One – Baltimore thanks you, Carlynn!

Got a B’more Proud History Maker you want to show love to? Click here to nominate someone you know…

Latest News:

Backstage NYFW Pyer Moss 😘 A post shared by Carlynn Pratt (@carlynn_mua) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:18pm PST