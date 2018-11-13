News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Olympic High Students ‘Safe And Secured’ After Social Media Threat

Leave a comment

Students at Olympic High School are now ‘safe and secured’ after a threat of gun violence on social media caused the school to be put on lockdown.

The Principal of Olympic High School,Erik Olejarczyk, in a detailed message to parents didn’t give all the details of the social media threat but did let parents know that the students and staff are safe. Students were not allowed off campus during the investigation but parents were waiting by to find out more details and to pick up their children.

After the events of Butler High School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are being more vigilant when it comes to gun violence on school campuses.

We will continue to give you on updates on this incident as they come in.

Get the complete story HERE

RELATED: Local High School Student Dies After Being Shot By Another Student

The Latest:

 

Olympic High Students ‘Safe And Secured’ After Social Media Threat was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No…

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor called the police on a Black student for no good reason.
11.14.18
California Inmates Are Being Paid $1 An Hour…

The fires have reportedly killed 31 people.
11.14.18
All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade…

The former first lady is promoting her newly published memoir.
11.14.18
Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to…
11.14.18
Protesters Ready To Raise Hell Outside Midlothian Police…

"We still don’t know his name. They’re trying to keep that from us," said a protester.
11.14.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…

Looks like we will see a court battle over First Amendment rights and the Presidency. CNN and reporter Jim Acosta…
11.14.18
Gillum Fires Back At Trump’s Fake Election Fraud…

“Count every vote!” Gillum demands.
11.14.18
Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith…

They are facing a runoff on Nov. 27.
11.14.18
Dallas Police Association Pushing The Narrative That Amber…

When did fatigue make you shoot someone?
11.13.18
Black Man Paralyzed In Police Shooting Enters Political…

A Black man paralyzed in a police shooting campaigns for a seat on the Pittsburgh City Council.
11.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close