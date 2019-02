You may be dating a stalker if you can’t put your phone down for a few hours. If you don’t text him back and he freaks out and goes crazy on you he may be a stalker. If he asks your friends a lot of questions and tries to get a lot of information about you that might be a red flag.

DL’s Top 10 Signs You’re Dating A Stalker was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Posted February 12, 2019

