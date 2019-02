So you want to show your boo a good time but you’re broke? Well don’t give up on date night! Here are a few low cost things that you could do! Try having a wine tasting night and only buy the wine that you can afford. Or you can just take a day off from work and cuddle all day!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DL’s Top 10 Romantic Date Ideas If You’re Broke was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted February 15, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: