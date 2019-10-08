One of the world’s top whiskey producers has given whisky an upgrade.

They’ve eliminated the need for ice, stirrers and glass. How? They created a capsule that is full of alcohol and similar to laundry detergent pods. You just pop it in your mouth, bite and swallow. Would you try this?

See Also: Jazzy Report: No More Testing For THC

See Also: Jazzy Report: The Next Big Beauty Trend

See Also: Jazzy Report: One Step Closer To An HIV Cure

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jazzy Report: Whiskey Pods Could Be A Thing Of The Future was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: