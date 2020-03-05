CLOSE
Target Has Something To Say Regarding The Honey Pot Ordeal

Some people are upset over the commercial featuring black entrepreneur Bea Dixon, the owner of The Honey Pot Company, which sells plant based feminine care products. In the commercial she says, “The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well is so the next Black girl that comes up with a great idea, she can have a better opportunity.” I guess some people don’t agree with the support of empowering young black girls because that comment got them so mad they called for a boycott of the product, saying the owner is being racist and demanded her products be removed from store shelves. Well it seems they got what they wanted, just not how they wanted it, as Honey Pot products have been flying off the shelves and sales have increased up to 50%.

Well the retail giant Target who carries Honey Pot products had something to say about where they stand in all of this.  “Target has a longstanding commitment to empowering and investing in diverse suppliers that create a broad variety of products for our guests,” a spokesperson for Target told ESSENCE. “We’re proud to work with Bea Dixon and The Honey Pot team to highlight Bea’s journey to build her brand and bring her products to Target. We’re aware of some negative comments about the campaign, which aren’t in line with the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received from guests who love and have been inspired by Bea’s story.”

Source: Essence

