Dr Dre Is Now In The Library Of Congress

Dr Dre is a known celebrity with his hip hop legacy in tact with groups like NWA and being a big part of the growth of hip hop music with young people on the west coast and across the nation. Music has always been at the foundation of what he did even with his business acquisitions and its his music that has given him the biggest opportunities and biggest achievements. This latest achievement also comes from his creative work a classic his album “The Chronic”. Considered a masterpiece it went triple platinum and is now being considered a cultural and generational work of art and deemed too important to lose and will be recorded in to the Library of Congress.

This year’s class of honorees also includes Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” Selena’s Ven Conmigo, Tina Turner’s Private Dancer, Cheap Trick’s Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman.”

Source: CheatSheet.Com

