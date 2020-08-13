Sarah Cooper, Lip Syncing Her Way To A New Netflix Deal

Now you might not know her by name…Sarah Cooper, but you’ve probably seen her videos on social media lip syncing to some of trumps statements.

Well, her videos have gone viral and since march, the best-selling author and comedian, a Jamaican American (big up to the Caribbean massive), has amassed millions of followers and now…..a Netflix special.

The show is titled “Sarah Cooper: everything’s fine, the variety special will feature vignettes “dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” according to Netflix.

Cooper will be joined by special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more. The show is set to premiere globally on the streaming giant this fall.

Source: NBC

