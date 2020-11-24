All-Black Officiating Crew Makes NFL History

CLOSE
For the very first time in NFL History an all African American officiating crew will work together and call an NFL game. The seven man team called the historic game between the Los Angeles Rams versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Monday Night Game.

 

When the NFL announced the crew was being assembled last week, league executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent hailed the move “a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game.”

 

Five members of the crew work together regularly. the other two men joined the group for Monday night’s matchup between NFC playoff contenders.

The members of the crew have a combined 89 seasons of NFL experience and have worked six Super Bowls.

Source: NBC

 

