A Special Forces Officer Is Charged With Killing 3 People

There were three people killed in a shooting at a bowling alley in Illinois and an active duty special forces soldier has been charged with the all three murders. There were also three other people wounded in the incident.

Police received calls about a shooting with multiple victims at Don Carter Lanes around 6:55 p.m., Rockford Police Chief Daniel O’Shea said at a news briefing Sunday morning.
“Upon arrival, officers heard gunfire from inside the building,” O’Shea said. “Within several minutes, the officers were able to locate what they believed was the suspect and he was taken into custody without any officers firing their weapons.”
The 37-year-old White male suspect, identified by authorities as Duke Webb, had attempted to conceal his identity and hide his weapons from police, O’Shea added.
Webb, a Florida resident and an active-duty soldier, was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said during the news conference.
Source: CNN
