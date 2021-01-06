CLOSE
News
HomeNews

VP Pence Stands Up Against Trump Regarding Election Results

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Vice President Mike Pence has been rocking with President Trump since they have been running the White House for the past four years and has always seemingly had his back on various decisions statements and moves made by the president. Well up until now, saying he cannot submit to demands he overthrow the results of the election.

Pence formalized his views in a letter to lawmakers, declaring he has no “unilateral authority to decide presidential contests” and could not change the results of the election.
“It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote.
He ended his letter: “So Help Me God.”
Source: CNN

 

 

 

20/20 , 2021 , elections , electoral , Interesting Headlines , judgement , lawmakers , oath , pence , President , Ryan Da Lion , The Lion's Den , trump , Vice President , Votes , White House

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
D.C. Cops Arrest Butter Soft Proud Boys Chairman…

Terrio admitted to carrying out the Dec. 12 burning of the banner after it was stolen from a local Black…
01.06.21
Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed…

According to CBS News, a Wisconsin pharmacist was fired and arrested after allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine doses, which arrived…
01.06.21
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested?…

It's been well over a week since Miya "SoHo Karen" assaulted Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father in an undisputed…
01.05.21
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last…

"President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election…
01.05.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
2020 Comes To An End With White Domestic…

Anthony Quinn Warner, the Nashville Christmas bomber, and Duke Webb, accused Illinois bowling alley murderer, are not being discussed in…
01.04.21
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…

The white woman behind the brutal attack against trumpeter Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son over a missing phone is…
12.31.20
Republicans Are Raging Mad That Stacey Abrams’ Sister…

There is at least one federal judge who Donald Trump did not appoint.
12.31.20
Ohio Police Officer Who Killed Andre Hill Gets…

According to published reports, Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy has been fired after shooting and killing 47-year old Andre’ Hill…
12.31.20
Dept. Of Justice Declines To File Charges Against…

Donald Trump's Department of Justice announced that no charges will be brought against any of the officers involved in the…
12.30.20
Close