VP Pence Stands Up Against Trump Regarding Election Results

Vice President Mike Pence has been rocking with President Trump since they have been running the White House for the past four years and has always seemingly had his back on various decisions statements and moves made by the president. Well up until now, saying he cannot submit to demands he overthrow the results of the election.

Pence formalized his views in a letter to lawmakers, declaring he has no “unilateral authority to decide presidential contests” and could not change the results of the election.

“It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote.

He ended his letter: “So Help Me God.”

