Rep. Marjorie Greene Calls BLM Flag, ‘Hate America’ Flags

Now when it comes to black lives matter there is a representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who calls Black Lives Matter banners as “hate America” flags and is looking to make sure they can’t be hung at diplomatic and consular posts.

Its ironic as she is also facing removal from committees for her alleged support for conspiracy theories and violence against Democrats.

Well Rep. Greene is co-sponsoring the “Old Glory Only Act,” which would bar any flag beside the American flag from being flown at U.S. embassies. …she called the blm organization a “radical Marxist group.” And said in a statement “The domestic terrorists represented by that flag have burned down our cities with the mission of defunding our police,”

“We should NOT be flying a flag of a group who wants to erase history and bring mass destruction to our country through Communism.”

And her announcement of her support of the legislation came on the first day of Black History Month.

Source: Newsweek

