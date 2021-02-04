Will Smith Partners With Netflix For New Show

Will Smith is partnering with Netflix this time TO host Amend: The Fight for America, a Netflix documentary series that asks the intriguing question, “What does it mean to be an American?”

The documentary will debut on Feb. 17 and is produced by Smith and Larry Wilmore. According to Deadline, the six-hour docu-series explores the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — which, in 1868, promised liberty and equal protection for all persons

The film will also include interviews with Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal, and Yara Shahidi. As well as Speeches and writings by some who were for and or against the 14th such as Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Andrew Johnson, will also be spotlighted.

Source: Rolling Out

