Big Game Streaker Looses Out on $375,000 Payout

Yuri Andrade, 31, of Florida, WAS THE STREAKER WHO RAN ACROSS THE FIELD AT THIS YEARS BIG GAME the buccaneers versus the chiefs. WELL HE’S BEEN BRAGGING and speaking out in interviews ABOUT HIS UPCOMING BIG PAYDAY AFTER BETTING ON HIMSELF.

It looks like he came up with the brilliant idea to place A $50,000 BET ON SOMEONE STREAKING ON THE FIELD AT THE GAME. And with the 750 -1 ODDS the payout would be in the area somewhere around $375,000.

Well he thought he had outsmarted the system until THE COMPANY BOVADO who took the bet heard about what happened. In a statement they said it had frozen payouts on the bet pending an investigation. Once complete, all bets on the occurrence of a Super Bowl streaker that were found not to be linked to Andrade would be paid.

Loose lips sinks ships and CAN ERASE $375,000 worth of winnings.

