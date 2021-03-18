The Buzz – The New Richest Black Person In America, A Queer Teen Superhero, & An R&B Singer Announces Retirement

The Buzz Today:

Kanye West is and can be called many things but now you will also have to add to that the richest Black person in America. According to a new valuation of his companies and assets the Grammy winning mega star is now estimated to be valued over $6 Billion.

The investment bank UBS, prepared a new valuation and here is a quick breakdown:

Kanye’s sneaker/apparel partnership with Adidas is worth between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion. Kanye owns 100% of the Yeezy brand, so those valuations go straight to his bottom line. Furthermore, according to UBS, his partnership with The Gap is worth $1 billion.

With these new valuations, we are prepared to announce the following:

Kanye West’s net worth is $6.6 billion

He climbs from fourth place to first place, passing Oprah Winfrey’s $3.5 billion net worth, David Steward’s $3.9 billion net worth and Robert F. Smith’s $6.5 billion. Michael Jordan rounds out the top fice as the fifth-richest Black person in the US, with a net worth of $2.2 billion.

According to Celebrity Networth its also reported that Kanye West is the third richest celebrity in the world, behind only Steven Spielberg ($7 billion) and George Lucas ($10 billion).

Source: Yahoo

Are You Ready For A Queer Super Hero?

Well get ready, because in June 2021 Marvel Comics will launch a five-part limited edition series titled The United States of Captain America.

Cap will be celebrating his 80th anniversary this year with a new series being released during Pride Month, and the one character featured in that month’s intro story will be the first to take up the Captain America role who is LGBTQ.

Aaron Fischer, who dons the self-proclaimed title of “Captain America of the Railways,” and is also an openly gay teenager. has given himself that title because he protects runaways and people who are homeless. A Marvel press release states “Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” . “He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

Source: Complex

R&B Singer Keyshia Cole Says She Is Retiring.

The R&B Diva announced her retirement on Twitter while replying to a fan. Now social media took note and at first thought she was just playing around. Especially after having some recent buzz with the versus with Ashanti doing well, a new single just released and an album in the works.

Well she made it clear that she was not joking when she replied to one fan saying:

“I’m not lying …” “Y’all always think I’m being hacked.”

And as for the reason behind the sudden retirement, she simply replied… “My children.”

She did however go on to explain that she still plans to finish her eighth studio album but it would be done and completed at her own pace.

“… I’m already contracted to do so,” she wrote about the album drop. “I wouldn’t do that to @BMG ,myself, or my fans …”

I think she might be done for now but not done done fro good.

Source: All Hip Hop

…and that whats happening Inside The Buzz!

