The Buzz – Chauvin Scribbles On Hand Before Verdict, Judge Set To Resign After Racial Slur, NJ Adds X For Gender Identifier.

The Buzz!

Derek Chauvin Had Something Written On His Hand Leaving The Courtroom

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges yesterday and was released immediately o the state and while he was making his way out of the courtroom in handcuffs…the camera caught some scribble on Chauvins hand. Well according to TMZ… it was his lawyers phone number…guess he knew if we was found guilty he probably wouldn’t have time to speak with his lawyer immediately after and he wouldn’t be able to write it down on paper and take it with him.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, tells TMZ, his client wrote the number ahead of the conviction, because the convicted former cop knew if the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder he’d almost certainly have his bail revoked and he’d be remanded to custody.

Colorado judge resigning after censure for racial slur

It was reported that the Colorado Supreme Court on Friday censured 18th Judicial District Court Judge Natalie Chase for using a racial slur, employing derogatory language to speak about another judge, and espousing opinions about racial justice from the bench, and directing court employees to work on her personal business.

Judge Chase, who is white, asked the Black Family Court Facilitator why Black people can use the N-word but not white people. The order also said that she asked whether it was different if the N-word is said with an “er” or an “a” at the end of the word. Judge Chase used the full N-word a number of times, during this conversation. It was also said that the Family Court Facilitator was uncomfortable, angry, and hurt. She remarked that Judge Chase’s use of the full N-word was “like a stab through my heart each time.”

The Colorado Supreme Court asked Judge Chase to step down, after saying that Judge Chase violated four judicial rules, and she did not maintain the high standards of judicial conduct required of a judge. As required, she did not “at all times shall act in a manner that promotes public confidence in the judiciary.”

Source: NBC

New Jersey adds ‘X’ gender marker on driver’s licenses and other state identification

New Jersey is now joining at least 19 states and Washington, DC, in allowing an “X” gender identifier on driver’s licenses and other identification.

The new gender “X” identifier will indicate that a person’s gender is unspecified, a big step for those who identify as non binary, or someone who doesn’t identify as male or female. The department noted that the “X” marker can also be used by residents who don’t want their gender specified on their license or other identification.

Source: ABC

…and that is whats happening inside..

The Buzz!

Also On Magic 95.9: