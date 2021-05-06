The Buzz – Woman Gives Birth To 9 Babies; Lunch Lady has More Than Lunch On Her Menu; & An Out Of Control Rocket Headed To Earth

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz:

Nonuplets: A Woman Gives Birth To 9 Babies

A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies at once — after expecting seven, according to Mali’s Minister of Health and the Moroccan clinic where the nonuplets were born.

The five girls and four boys, and their 25 year old mother, who had the babies by c-section“ are all doing well,” Mali’s health minister said in a statement.

The Guinness Book of World Records said in an email to The AP on Wednesday that its current record for most living births at once is eight, and that it is verifying the Morocco birth.

The current holder of the Guinness record is American Nadya Suleman, who gave birth to eight premature but otherwise healthy children in 2009.

Source: NPR

School Lunch Lady Hosted Sexual Encounters With Teens At Sleepovers, Police Say

I know schooling has changed a lot throughout the years but cafeteria take out was never on the menu at my school.

Well A Louisiana school cafeteria lunch lady has been arrested on multiple charges after authorities say she held sleepovers at her home during which she sexually abused teenage students.

Dawn Marie Baye, 38, has been charged with 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and eight counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. “Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages parents to know where their minor children are and whose residence they are going to for a sleepover,” the TPSO said. Source: Newsweek

The Pentagon Is Tracking A 21 Ton Rocket Hurling Back To Earth

What goes up must come down…eventually. So is the case with this 21 ton Chinese rocket The Pentagon says it’s tracking that is hurling out of control back to earth and is expected to touchdown this weekend…somewhere….and that’s the issue… they are not sure where it might land.

Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at Harvard University, explained that pinpointing where debris could be headed is almost impossible at this point because of the speed the rocket is traveling — with even slight changes in circumstance drastically changing the trajectory.

“We expect it to reenter sometime between the eighth and 10th of May. And in that two-day period, it goes around the world 30 times. The thing is traveling at like 18,000 miles an hour. And so if you’re an hour out at guessing when it comes down, you’re 18,000 miles out in saying where.”

Still, the ocean remains the safest bet for where the debris will land, he said, just because it takes up most of the Earth’s surface.

Source: CNN

