The Buzz – NBA Hall Of Famer Denied Service, High School Alters Yearbook Photos, And Baltimore Students Get College Degree Before Diploma

Hall of Fame basketball legend Dominique Wilkins said he was turned away from a restaurant in Atlanta because of the color of his skin. The restaurant on the other hand said it was just enforcing its dress code.

The Hall of Famer I guess was not really feeling their reasoning and took to social media saying “In my many years in the world, I’ve eaten at some of the greatest restaurants in the world, but never have I felt prejudice or been turned away because of the color of my skin, until today in #atlanta in @LeBilboquetAtl #turnedawaybecauseimblack.” He stated “They looked me up and down … and to add insult, talked about how my clothes were not appropriate when I was wearing designer casual pants and a shirt.”

Well since the posts and news got out about what happened. The company issued the following statement:

“We want to apologize to Mr. Wilkins for his experience at our restaurant and also for any confusion our dress code may have caused. We in no way intended for him to feel unwanted, and welcome an open dialogue with him. Our upscale dining experience and our brand’s culture is made up of multiple elements, which include our music, our food and our patrons’ attire. We continue to strive to manifest our dining experience in a way that is exciting and most importantly, inclusive.”

Source: Fox 5 Atlanta

So Bartram Trail High School in Florida are issuing refunds to some families who bought a yearbook from the school because they edited about 80 photos of female students. Their reason, simply explained modesty.

They wanted the ladies to seem more modest. So if there was some cleavage or things like that they felt wre i guess inappropriate or not under code then they edited the students’s picture. Well some families didn’t approve of the changes and so the school said you can get your money back, just give us our yearbook back.

The school district in a statement said the school had in the past followed a procedure that allowed it to keep students who violated dress codes and codes of conduct out of the yearbook. “So the digital alterations were a solution to make sure all students were included in the yearbook,”

Some parents were upset one told the St Augustine Record “I think it sends the message that our girls should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think that’s a horrible message to send out to these young girls that are going through these changes,”

Source: Insider

Baltimore Students Earn College Degrees And HS Diploma At The Same Time

Well if there was ever a story that proves hard work pays off this is it… congratulations is in order for some students from Woodlawn high school…who are doing something very special as they get prepared to finish high school. Not only will they be receiving their diplomas…they will also be getting a college degree too. It’s all because of the Early College Access Program partnership between Baltimore County Public Schools and the Community College of Baltimore County about a dozen students will graduate high school with their AA degrees…now that’s wassup. Congratulations to all those students, their family and everyone who helped them along the way.

Source: WBAL11

