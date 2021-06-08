The Buzz – Mariah Responds To Rumors; Issa Rae is A Superhero; & Two of R. Kelly’s Lawyers Quit

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey Clears The Air About Jay Z Argument.

News broke of an alleged explosive argument between Mariah Carey and Jay Z’ that led to a split between the artist and her management company Roc Nation. it seemed to be at least rue that she was leaving the company as her name image and information was quickly removed from the Roc Nation website.

An unnamed source told the British tabloid The Sun last week that Carey had “sensationally quit” the label, which she signed with back in 2017, over a “blazing row” with Jay-Z. The two artists reportedly clashed over the direction of her career, as Carey plans to launch a new “heavily R&B-influenced album” and a world tour in the next year.

Well Miss Mariah has officially responded to what happened between her and Jay Z and she didn’t make it seem like there was nothing but business as usual.

She took to social media to set things straight even using a Jay Z lyric to make her point. using a video clip of their song together. The caption:“The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!!” she wrote alongside a clip from the iconic music video. “To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****’!”

“This story is completely made up,” an unnamed source told The New York Post. “The relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably and Mariah and Jay-Z are on great terms.”

Source: Huff Post

Issa Rae Is A Super Hero.

A cool one too, she landed the role of Spider-Woman in Sony’s Sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and will voice the super hero who made her debut in the Marvel comic world back in 1977.

Now Issa has been about her business the star of HBO’s acclaimed comedy-drama Insecure is currently filming the fifth and final season of Insecure and is keeping busy working behind and in some great projects, including film, TV, and more. Even recently directing the Netflix documentary Dark City beneath The Beat, spotlighting Baltimore Club music and dance culture. Now she is joining the hit Marvel comic Universe Arena as Spider-Woman aka Jessica Drew.

Not much is being said about the plot of the movie but we’ll find more in due time as the sequel has a release date of Oct. 7, 2022.

Source: Esquire

Two Of R. Kelly’s Attorney’s Are No Longer Representing Him.

Yes, according to the report in complex two of R Kelly’s lead attorneys who have been working with his upcoming federal sex trafficking case quit just two months before the the case goes to court.

Attorneys Steven Greenberg and Michael Leonard filed documents to withdraw, and said, “Our reasons for withdrawal are significant and it is impossible, in our belief, for us to be able to continue to properly represent Mr. Kelly under the current circumstances.

Evidently they have some issues with other members of the Kelly’s legal team and it doesn’t look like they’re getting along. The attorneys said in a statement “We refused to try a case with lawyers who don’t have the appropriate level of experience and skill because that is not in the client’s best interest,” the two attorneys said in a statement that was provided to TMZ. “It is a shame that lawyers can’t suppress their own egos or self interest and do or act in the client’s best interest.”

Source: Complex

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

