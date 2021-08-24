The Buzz – Beyonce Makes History; FDA’s Funny Tweet About Something Serious; &

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce Makes History

Beyonce is no stranger to iconic status and with her and husband Jay Z’s latest partnership with Tiffany & Co., she becomes only the fourth person to ever wear the 144-year-old, over-128-carat priceless Tiffany yellow diamond —and is reportedly the first Black woman to do so.

People magazine got an exclusive behind the scenes look at their new ad campaign titled “About Love,” which begins to roll out in full on September 2 and gives a nod to the iconic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

In the six second teaser they also featured a painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat’s private collection, in its first-ever public appearance

Also part of the campaign will be a short film that captures Beyonce singing her rendition of the classic song Moon River.

This is also the first campaign they’ve appeared in together,

And as part of its partnership with the Carters, the brand is pledging a $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for historically Black colleges and universities.

FDA’s Funny Tweet About A Serious Issue

Now lets talk about this tweet by the FDA saying “You are not a horse. You are not a cow, and that’s in reference to what is happening in Mississippi as people are trying to treat themselves against covid-19 using ivermectin, a medication meant for animals.

The Mississippi DOH confirms that at least 70% of the recent calls to poison control in the state have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.

A health alert stated “Animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic in humans, Some of the symptoms associated with ivermectin toxicity include rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurological disorders, and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization.”

Yeah we are not horses or cows…

Florida Doctors Stage A Walk- Out

We know we are still in a pandemic and this delta variant and some places like Florida have seen a huge surge in cases and hospitalizations. So much that recently about 75 doctors from different hospitals in South Florida took part in a walkout yesterday Some even took breaks from their shifts to participate. All with hopes to draw attention to the high amount of un-vaccinated patients filling up hospitals across the state.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Florida is currently experiencing the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the nation, with nearly 150,000 new cases in the last week alone. And according to the Department of Health and Human Services hospitals in the state are at 84.6% capacity

One doctor said “We are exhausted. Our patience and resources are running low and we need your help,”

I hope we do not go back into crisis mode and end up with another lockdown.

