WHO Officials Update On Covid-19; VA. Removes Confederate Statue; & Miss Ireland Is Black.

WHO says Covid will mutate like the flu and is likely here to stay

So who directs and coordinates the world’s response to health emergencies 

Executive Director of emergencies program Mike Ryan spoke at a news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland.

He said pretty much Covid-19 is not going anywhere. In his words“I think this virus is here to stay with us and it will evolve like influenza pandemic viruses, it will evolve to become one of the other viruses that affects us, he went on to say “People have said we’re going to eliminate or eradicate the virus,”. “No we’re not, very, very unlikely.”

WHO officials said.

If the world had taken early steps to stop the spread of the virus, the situation today could have been very different, “We had a chance in the beginning of this pandemic,” “This pandemic did not need to be this bad.”

Source: CNBC

 

Robert E. Lee statue on historic Virginia street removed

Well covid might not be going anywhere but that 21 foot statue of Robert Lee in Virgina is. Today crews began the process of removing the last Confederate statue remaining along Richmond’s historic Monument Avenue.

It’s being reported that The statue came down just before 9 a.m. ET as the crowd chanted, “na, na, na, na. Hey, hey, hey, goodbye” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Lawrence West, founder of BLM RVA, told CNN Tuesday it is “very satisfying, gratifying” that the statue was being removed. His group has occupied the space surrounding the Lee monument — unofficially dubbed by protesters the Marcus-David Peters Circle in honor of a Black teacher who was killed by police while experiencing a “mental health crisis” — since June 2020 amid protests over Floyd’s death.

Source: CNN

 

A BLACK WOMAN MAKES HISTORY BEING CROWNED AS MISS IRELAND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 70 YEARS

And after a story like that its great pleasure to le t you know that black girl magic is not regulated to just the US…not at all. Because for the first time in 70 years a black woman made history being crowned as Miss Ireland since the page the pageant began in 1947. And let me give you a stat that makes this even more remarkable. According to BBC, Black people make up about 1.4 percent of the Ireland population.

So Big shout to Pamela Uba, a 26-year-old medical scientist, part-time model and healthcare worker. She even worked on the front lines during the pandemic.

Uba moved to Ireland as an asylum seeker from Johannesburg, in South Africa  when she was seven.

She says “I am so grateful I can show girls that color is not something that holds you back and it doesn’t matter where you come from, the world is your oyster,”

Great advice

Source: Black Enterprise

 

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz.

