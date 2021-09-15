Rihanna Set To Drop Savage Fenty Vol.3 ; A $15 Million Woolly Mammoth; & Nurse Hit-woman Pleads Guilty

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

GET READY FOR THE NEXT SAVAGE FENTY FASHION SHOW VOLUME 3

Set to premiere on Amazon Prime on September 24.

Rihanna dropped a one minute teaser for us to get a little taste of whats to come and captioned it with…start making that guest list to ya watch party baby …. sept. 24 th.

The show is expected to “combine fashion, music, dance and iconic architecture” and showcase the latest designs with “subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting and filming techniques.”

Some artist you can expect to see t Travis Scott, Normani, and Halsey, performances by Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Jade Novah, Erykah Badu and more. Alek Wek, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Thuso Mbedu are expected to take part in the show, as well.

Source: The Root

New Company With $15 Million in Funding Hopes to Bring Back the Woolly Mammoth From Extinction

This story is like something out of a movie like ice age…because one of the characters in that movie is actually trying to make a comeback from extinction.

How would you like to see a woolly mammoth…well that exactly what scientists are trying to do and they got 15 million dollars to make it happen. Yes $15 million… the woolly mammoth disappeared they sway about 4,000 years ago and Evidently Advances in genetics are making resurrecting lost animals a possibility.

They say Scientists have already cloned endangered animals and can sequence DNA extracted from the bones and carcasses of long-dead, extinct animals.

The goal isn’t to clone a mammoth but to create, through genetic engineering, a living, walking elephant-mammoth hybrid that would be visually indistinguishable from its extinct forerunner.

Well I’m not sure if they saw another movie…Pet cemetary

Source: CNN

Florida Nurse Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Vice President Kamala Harris

There is this nurse in Florida who is more like a hit woman I guess because she plead guilty to trying to kill our Vice President Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, sent 30-second video clips to her husband, who was behind bars, in February where she unfurled threats towards Harris’ life, claimed to have accepted $53,000 to carry out the “hit” on the Vice President, and vowed to assassinate her within 50 days.

She said in video “Kamala Harris you are going to die. Your days are numbered already,”

Now talking with law enforcement officials, she admitted she “doesn’t know” what would have happened if they had not come to her house.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 19 and is facing up to 5 years in prison.

Source: Complex

