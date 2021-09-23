Black Women Vs. DC Police, Bus Driver Shortage Solution, & Haitian Refugees Treatment Led US Envoy To Quit

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Black women file class action against Metropolitan Police Department

A group of Black women filed a class-action lawsuit against D.C.’s police department.

The 208-page suit details multiple allegations of racial and sexual discrimination, including racist remarks made by officers and unwanted sexual advances, and argues that the department engages in “repeated, coordinated and relentless retaliation campaigns” against officers for coming forward. As well as one white Metropolitan Police officer threatening to kill then-First Lady Michelle Obama.

Attorney Pam Keith, who is representing the 10 plaintiffs in this case, contends this lawsuit is centered on a challenge that police departments across the country are facing — cleaning house when officers’ actions require accountability.

One of the plaintiffs, a senior officer said “If you are not looking out for your own people and taking care of your officers, how are you treating the citizens on the street in the District of Columbia, It’s like you don’t care.”

Source: Yahoo / Dcist

Bus-Driver Shortage Forces Boston Students to Take Party Bus Equipped With Stripper Pole

Since we started school last month one of our big challenges has been a shortage of bus drivers and its caused some real issues for the schools and families as well. Field trips have been cancelled, Kids have been coming home late not being picked up at all. So it’s been an ongoing issue that schools are trying resolve. Well one school in Boston came up with a temporary solution… they got a bus… a party bus equipped with neon lights and a stripper pole for their class field trip.

Their teacher Jim Mayers in a since-deleted tweet explained that he and school officials had to get resourceful to ensure students had a fun day.

And although it wasn’t the most conventional form of transportation for a field trip, Mayers said the students didn’t mind.

“They didn’t really care about the bus, and a lot of great planning by a lot of great people made for a fantastic day.”

And I just can’t help but thinking that if it were a different type of school, that story could’ve had a different ending. Glad it worked.

Source: Complex

Special envoy for Haiti resigns citing ‘inhumane’ US decision to deport thousands of Haitians from US border

The US treatment of the Haitian migrants are still making headlines and in a recent update we learned that Daniel Foote, the US special envoy for Haiti, has handed in his resignation to Secretary of State.

In his resignation letter he says he will “not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees” from the US-Mexico border.

Foote wrote, “The people of Haiti, mired in poverty, hostage to terror, kidnappings, robberies, and massacres of armed gangs and suffering under a corrupt government with gang alliances, simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy,”

Foote added that the U.S. approach to Haiti “remains deeply flawed,” and that his advice has been ignored.

And I am sending prayers out to all those families and individuals going thru this ordeal.

Source: CNN

