Miss World America Makes History; ESPN Anchor Gets Dragged On Social Media: & Reporters Wear Afro Wigs And Get Suspended

Shree Saini becomes first Indian-American to be crowned Miss World America

So earlier this week Miss World America 2021 was crowned and it was a historic moment as Shree Saini of Washington state has become the first Indian American to win the title of Miss World America 2021. And she has a real inspiring story as she is an advocate for heart health after living a permanent pacemaker since she was 12, and also overcame a major car accident which left her with burns all over her face.

Shree said “My parents really helped me in that moment of adversity,” “They told me to constantly choose resilience. And I think in our life, we are going to be always, met with hardships but what truly defines our life is our choices that we make.”

Great advice.

Source: ABC

ESPN Anchor is getting a lot of heat for comments.

Now One woman is catching some heat for her words on women. ESPN anchor Sage Steele who during an interview said “I do think that as women we have to be responsible as well. It isn’t just on players and coaches to act a certain way,” “When you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you put that outfit on too,” she said. “We know what we’re doing when we put certain things on.”

Well besides a few supporters she has been getting dragged on social media for her comments. And that wasn’t all As Steele and Cutler moved to a discussion about the census, the ESPN reporter dragged former President Barack Obama into the topic.

Steele said it’s interesting to see that Obama chooses to identify as “Black” on the census although he was raised by his white family while his Black father “was nowhere to be found.”

Source: Blavity

2 White Reporters Suspended After They Wear Afro Wigs On Live Television

Speaking of catching heat. Two white reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Got suspended for their antics during a live on air broadcast which they wore Afro wigs. The station’s news director was also fired.

Another good thought bad idea. It all started during a time when the region was experiencing its first 100-plus degree day in three years but in the middle of the month temperatures dropepd to the 70’s and the station thought it would be a great idea to go with a ’70s theme to celebrate the drop to cooler weather. They decided to wear afro wigs to represent the 70’s and that did not go over too well.

Sinclair Broadcast Group executives apologized for the “poor judgment” in going through with the segment.

“We apologize to all viewers who were rightfully offended by the segment and we promise to enact and enforce new measures to prevent future incidents from occurring,”

Source: The Root

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

