Givenchy Noose Necklace; ESPN Reporter Apologizes; & Pope Speaks On Child Abuse

Givenchy faces backlash for noose necklace at Paris fashion show 

In year 2021 there are still situations like this happening and it is really unbelievably believable.

So Fashion house Givenchy is getting a lot of backlash for one of the pieces it had their models rock while on the runway during a fashion show in Paris. Believe it or not models wore a noose necklace. Yes a noose.  The house and creative director Matthew M Williams is under fire for the “blatantly offensive” necklace.

And everyone involved saw nothing wrong with this.

Source: The Grio

 

 

ESPN’s Sage Steele Temporarily Pulled From Network After Series Of Distasteful Comments

So just yesterday we talked about espn reporter Sage Steele and the comments she made on a podcast about women needing to be “responsible” for the way they dress. She also had words about former President Barack Obama choosing black on the Census even with his black Father not being there and more. Well I knew at some point she would have to say something in some form of an apology, after the backlash she got, and it didn’t take long.

Per the USA Today she said “I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize,”  “We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.

According to Front Office Sports there are reports Steele will not appear on ESPN for at least a week, and she is also expected to skip the espnW: Women + Sports Summit, an event  she was supposed to host.

Source: Yahoo

 

 

The Pope had something to say about the child abuse that has been going on at the church in France. 

Recently a report was released which found that members of the Catholic clergy in France sexually abused an estimated 216,000 minors over the past seven decades. The report also said that “the Catholic Church is the place where the prevalence of sexual violence is at its highest, other than in family and friend circles.” 

Well Pope Francis speaking on the report said  the details are “a moment of shame,” and called upon leaders of the Church to ensure “similar tragedies” never happen again.

As for the victims and survivors the Pope said “I wish to express my sorrow and my pain to the victims for the trauma that they have suffered and also my shame, our shame, my shame for the too long incapacity of the church to put them at the center of its attention.”

Is that enough to make a difference, hope so.

Source: CNN

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

